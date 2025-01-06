Veterans Of Foreign Wars Department Of California
Donate to
Veterans Of Foreign Wars Department Of California
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
Veterans Of Foreign Wars Department Of California
Shop to support
Veterans Of Foreign Wars Department Of California
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Veterans Of Foreign Wars Department Of California
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Buddy Poppy Program
Provides compensation to veterans who assemble the poppies and financial aid for state and national veterans' rehabilitation and service programs.
Voice of Democracy
An audio-essay program offering high school students the chance to express their views on democratic and patriotic themes.
Patriot's Pen
An essay contest encouraging middle school students to examine American history and express their views on a patriotic theme.
Teacher of the Year
Recognizes exceptional teachers for their commitment to teaching American values and patriotism.
About
Veterans Of Foreign Wars Department Of California
Founded in
1958
EIN
942449019
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(19)
Category/Type
Veterans Services
Address
1605 7TH ST LIVINGSTON, California 95334-1605 United States
Website
www.vicu.utoronto.ca
Phone
-
Email address
-
About
The VFW Department of California, founded in 1958, is dedicated to fraternalism, patriotism, history, charity, and education. They preserve comradeship among members, assist veterans, honor the dead, and support their families.
Mission
Veterans of Foreign Wars Department of California advocates for and supports veterans in Livingston, California, building community and honoring their service to our country.
Looking for other organizations in
California, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: