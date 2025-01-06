Veterans Of Foreign Wars Department Of California

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

Buddy Poppy Program

Provides compensation to veterans who assemble the poppies and financial aid for state and national veterans' rehabilitation and service programs.

Voice of Democracy

An audio-essay program offering high school students the chance to express their views on democratic and patriotic themes.

Patriot's Pen

An essay contest encouraging middle school students to examine American history and express their views on a patriotic theme.

Teacher of the Year

Recognizes exceptional teachers for their commitment to teaching American values and patriotism.

