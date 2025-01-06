Veterans Of Foreign Wars Department Of California

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

Veterans & Military Support

Provides grants to VFW Posts for assistance programs aimed at helping service members and veterans, including Adopt-a-Unit and Unmet Needs relief.

‍

Buddy Poppy Program

Provides compensation to veterans who assemble the poppies and financial assistance to maintain veterans' welfare programs.

‍

Voice of Democracy

An audio-essay program providing high school students the opportunity to express their views on democratic and patriotic themes.

‍

Patriot's Pen

A youth essay competition giving middle school students an opportunity to express their views on an annual patriotic theme.

‍