The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Veterans & Military Support
Provides grants to VFW Posts for assistance programs aimed at helping service members and veterans, including Adopt-a-Unit and Unmet Needs relief.
Buddy Poppy Program
Provides compensation to veterans who assemble the poppies and financial assistance to maintain veterans' welfare programs.
Voice of Democracy
An audio-essay program providing high school students the opportunity to express their views on democratic and patriotic themes.
Patriot's Pen
A youth essay competition giving middle school students an opportunity to express their views on an annual patriotic theme.
Founded in
1958
EIN
946275975
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(19)
Category/Type
Veterans Services
Address
PO BOX 332 KERMAN, California 93630-0332 United States
Website
www.victoriasquare.info
Phone
(954)-718-9946
Email address
About
The VETERANS OF FOREIGN WARS DEPARTMENT OF CALIFORNIA, founded in 1958, is a fraternal, patriotic, historical, charitable, and educational organization dedicated to serving veterans, the military, and communities. Its mission is to honor the dead by helping the living.
Mission
The VFW Department of California fosters camaraderie among veterans of overseas conflicts. They serve veterans, the military, and local communities, advocating on behalf of all veterans.
