Veterans Of Foreign Wars Of The United States Dept Of Idaho

About

The Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Department of Idaho, chartered in 1932, is dedicated to serving combat veterans. With the mission to "honor the dead by helping the living," the VFW provides veterans' services, community support, and advocates for national security. They offer various programs aiding veterans and their families.

Mission

Our mission is to 'honor the dead by helping the living' through veterans' service, community service, national security and a strong national defense.