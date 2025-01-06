Veterans Of Foreign Wars Of The United States Dept Of Idaho
Founded in
1944
EIN
943116728
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(4)
Category/Type
Veterans Services
Address
281 E 400 N BLACKFOOT, Idaho 83221-5968 United States
Website
www.vcbweb.org
Phone
(847)-381-5221
Email address
About
The Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Department of Idaho, chartered in 1932, is dedicated to serving combat veterans. With the mission to "honor the dead by helping the living," the VFW provides veterans' services, community support, and advocates for national security. They offer various programs aiding veterans and their families.
Mission
Our mission is to 'honor the dead by helping the living' through veterans' service, community service, national security and a strong national defense.
City
State
What $2,100 could fund instead: