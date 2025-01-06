Veterans Of Foreign Wars Of The United States Dept Of Oregon
Donate to
Veterans Of Foreign Wars Of The United States Dept Of Oregon
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
Veterans Of Foreign Wars Of The United States Dept Of Oregon
Shop to support
Veterans Of Foreign Wars Of The United States Dept Of Oregon
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Veterans Of Foreign Wars Of The United States Dept Of Oregon
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Adopt A Unit
Provides support to active military units.
Unmet Needs
Offers financial aid to veterans and their families facing unexpected hardship.
Suicide Awareness
Raises awareness and provides resources for suicide prevention among veterans.
About
Veterans Of Foreign Wars Of The United States Dept Of Oregon
Founded in
1948
EIN
936032418
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(19)
Category/Type
Veterans Services
Address
PO BOX 56 ENTERPRISE, Oregon 97828-0000 United States
Website
www.vccntx.org
Phone
(972)-974-8463
Email address
About
The Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States Dept of Oregon, founded in 1948, supports veterans, service members, and their families. Its mission is to foster camaraderie among veterans of overseas conflicts and serve veterans, the military, and communities. The VFW traces its roots back to 1899, offering life-changing support to those who've served.
Mission
Our mission is to 'honor the dead by helping the living' through veterans' service, community service, national security and a strong national defense.
Looking for other organizations in
Oregon, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: