About

The Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States Dept of Oregon, founded in 1948, supports veterans, service members, and their families. Its mission is to foster camaraderie among veterans of overseas conflicts and serve veterans, the military, and communities. The VFW traces its roots back to 1899, offering life-changing support to those who've served.

Mission

Our mission is to 'honor the dead by helping the living' through veterans' service, community service, national security and a strong national defense.