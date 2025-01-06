powered by 
Support 

Veterans Of Foreign Wars Of The United States Dept Of Oregon

 — 
Honor the dead by helping the living.
Events of 

Veterans Of Foreign Wars Of The United States Dept Of Oregon

Join us for our exciting upcoming events!
Event
Annual Fundraising Gala
Oct
12
6:00 PM
Oct 12 2025
123 Main Street
Springfield, IL
Join us for an evening of celebration, community, and giving back. This event helps us raise critical funds to support our programs and services year-round.
View event
Raffle
Veterans Of Foreign Wars Of The United States Dept Of Oregon
 Raffle for a Cause
Jan
6
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
123 Beach Street
San Diego, California
Support 
Veterans Of Foreign Wars Of The United States Dept Of Oregon
 and get a chance to win exciting prizes — all while giving back to a good cause.
View event
Auction
Bid to Support 
Veterans Of Foreign Wars Of The United States Dept Of Oregon
Mar
23
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Pick-up location
123 Beach Street, San Diego, CA
Unique items generously donated by our community.
Every winning bid helps fund our mission, and every item has a story.
View event
Shop to support

Veterans Of Foreign Wars Of The United States Dept Of Oregon

Merch

Tote bag

$12
3
 left!
Merch

Hoodie

$49
3
 left!
Merch

Mug

$19
3
 left!
Veterans Of Foreign Wars Of The United States Dept Of Oregon

‘s
Programs & Services

Mentor Programme

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

Adopt A Unit

Provides support to active military units.

Unmet Needs

Offers financial aid to veterans and their families facing unexpected hardship.

Suicide Awareness

Raises awareness and provides resources for suicide prevention among veterans.

About

Veterans Of Foreign Wars Of The United States Dept Of Oregon

Founded in

1948

EIN

936032418

IRS 501(C) Type

501(c)(19)

Category/Type

Veterans Services

Address

PO BOX 56 ENTERPRISE, Oregon 97828-0000 United States

Website

www.vccntx.org

Phone

(972)-974-8463

Email address

[email protected]

Socials
Veterans Of Foreign Wars Of The United States Dept Of Oregon
About

The Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States Dept of Oregon, founded in 1948, supports veterans, service members, and their families. Its mission is to foster camaraderie among veterans of overseas conflicts and serve veterans, the military, and communities. The VFW traces its roots back to 1899, offering life-changing support to those who've served.

Mission

Our mission is to 'honor the dead by helping the living' through veterans' service, community service, national security and a strong national defense.

{Similar 1}

