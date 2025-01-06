Veterans Of Foreign Wars Of The United States Dept Of Oregon
Donate to
Veterans Of Foreign Wars Of The United States Dept Of Oregon
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
Veterans Of Foreign Wars Of The United States Dept Of Oregon
Shop to support
Veterans Of Foreign Wars Of The United States Dept Of Oregon
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Veterans Of Foreign Wars Of The United States Dept Of Oregon
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Veteran Support
Provides life-changing support to veterans, service members, and their families in Oregon.
Community Service
Serves the local Oregon communities through various initiatives and outreach programs.
Advocacy
Advocates on behalf of all veterans in Oregon, ensuring their needs are met.
About
Veterans Of Foreign Wars Of The United States Dept Of Oregon
Founded in
1947
EIN
936026299
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(4)
Category/Type
Veterans Services
Address
PO BOX 355 COQUILLE, Oregon 97423-0355 United States
Website
ithacavineyard.org
Phone
(607)-272-6898
Email address
About
The Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States Dept of Oregon, founded in 1947, fosters camaraderie among veterans of overseas conflicts and serves veterans, the military, and communities. They provide life-changing support to veterans, service members, and their families.
Mission
VETERANS OF FOREIGN WARS OF THE UNITED STATES DEPT OF OREGON supports veterans in Coquille and across Oregon, honoring their service and strengthening local communities.
Looking for other organizations in
Oregon, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: