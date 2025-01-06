Veterans Of Foreign Wars Of The United States Dept Of Oregon

About

The Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States Dept of Oregon, founded in 1947, fosters camaraderie among veterans of overseas conflicts and serves veterans, the military, and communities. They provide life-changing support to veterans, service members, and their families.

Mission

VETERANS OF FOREIGN WARS OF THE UNITED STATES DEPT OF OREGON supports veterans in Coquille and across Oregon, honoring their service and strengthening local communities.