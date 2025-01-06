Vets 2 Refs
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Scholarships for Veteran Officials
Provides scholarships to veterans, offering an opportunity to integrate back into their communities through sports officiating. Covers equipment, training, and mentorship.
Founded in 2024
2024
EIN
991317526
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Youth Development
Address
30 KESSLER BOULEVARD WEST DR INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana 46208-1551 United States
Website
www.virginia-smiles.org
Phone
-
Email address
About
Vets2Refs is merging with Battlefields to Ballfields. Battlefields to Ballfields helps US military veterans transition to civilian life through sports officiating, providing scholarships, training, and support. The mission is to integrate veterans back into their communities through sports officiating.
Mission
VETS 2 REFS is dedicated to assisting veterans in Indianapolis, helping them transition and thrive within their community through meaningful local support.
