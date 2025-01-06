powered by 
Support 

Vets To Drones 501c 3

 — 
Empowering veterans with UAS training.
Events of 

Vets To Drones 501c 3

Join us for our exciting upcoming events!
Event
Annual Fundraising Gala
Oct
12
6:00 PM
Oct 12 2025
123 Main Street
Springfield, IL
Join us for an evening of celebration, community, and giving back. This event helps us raise critical funds to support our programs and services year-round.
View event
Raffle
Vets To Drones 501c 3
 Raffle for a Cause
Jan
6
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
123 Beach Street
San Diego, California
Support 
Vets To Drones 501c 3
 and get a chance to win exciting prizes — all while giving back to a good cause.
View event
Auction
Bid to Support 
Vets To Drones 501c 3
Mar
23
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Pick-up location
123 Beach Street, San Diego, CA
Unique items generously donated by our community.
Every winning bid helps fund our mission, and every item has a story.
View event
Shop to support

Vets To Drones 501c 3

100% of your purchase supports 
Vets To Drones 501c 3
’s mission — and Zeffy never takes a cut.
Merch

Tote bag

$12
3
 left!
Merch

Hoodie

$49
3
 left!
Merch

Mug

$19
3
 left!
Vets To Drones 501c 3

‘s
Programs & Services

Mentor Programme

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

__wf_reserved_inherit

FAA Part 107 Certification Prep

Prepares veterans for the FAA Part 107 exam, enabling them to become certified drone pilots.

__wf_reserved_inherit

NIST Standards Training

Training on National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) standards relevant to drone operations.

__wf_reserved_inherit

Real-World Flight Scenarios

Provides access to practical, hands-on flight scenarios for veterans to gain experience.

__wf_reserved_inherit

Workforce Development

Aims to help veterans enter the commercial drone industry.

About

Vets To Drones 501c 3

Founded in

2023

EIN

922105034

IRS 501(C) Type

501(c)(3)

Category/Type

Job Training Programs

Address

1100 S SAUNDERS ST RALEIGH, North Carolina 27603-2204 United States

Website

www.vtf.org

Phone

-

Email address

-

Socials
Vets To Drones 501c 3
About

Vets to Drones, founded in 2023, empowers veterans with free UAS training, career support, and a community, ensuring they lead in UAS innovation. The program prepares veterans for commercial drone careers by providing free resources and training to current industry standards.

Mission

Vets to Drones empowers veterans with UAS training, career support, and community, ensuring they lead in UAS innovation and build brighter futures.

