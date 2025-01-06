Vets To Drones 501c 3
Donate to
Vets To Drones 501c 3
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
Vets To Drones 501c 3
Shop to support
Vets To Drones 501c 3
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Vets To Drones 501c 3
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
FAA Part 107 Certification Prep
Prepares veterans for the FAA Part 107 exam, enabling them to become certified drone pilots.
NIST Standards Training
Training on National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) standards relevant to drone operations.
Real-World Flight Scenarios
Provides access to practical, hands-on flight scenarios for veterans to gain experience.
Workforce Development
Aims to help veterans enter the commercial drone industry.
About
Vets To Drones 501c 3
Founded in
2023
EIN
922105034
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Job Training Programs
Address
1100 S SAUNDERS ST RALEIGH, North Carolina 27603-2204 United States
Website
www.vtf.org
Phone
-
Email address
-
About
Vets to Drones, founded in 2023, empowers veterans with free UAS training, career support, and a community, ensuring they lead in UAS innovation. The program prepares veterans for commercial drone careers by providing free resources and training to current industry standards.
Mission
Vets to Drones empowers veterans with UAS training, career support, and community, ensuring they lead in UAS innovation and build brighter futures.
Looking for other organizations in
North Carolina, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: