About

Vette City Junior Roller Derby, est. 2022 in Bowling Green, KY, trains skaters 17 and under. The adult league shares their love for roller derby with the next generation, focusing on skill-building, teamwork, and safe gameplay in an encouraging environment. VCJRD is a subsidiary of Vette City Roller Derby.

Mission

Vette City Junior Roller Derby offers young people in Bowling Green, Kentucky, a fun and active way to build skills and confidence through the sport of roller derby.