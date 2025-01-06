Vette City Junior Roller Derby
Vette City Junior Roller Derby
Vette City Junior Roller Derby
Vette City Junior Roller Derby
Vette City Junior Roller Derby
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Junior Roller Derby Training
Training the next generation of skaters (ages 17 and under) in a safe and encouraging environment. Focuses on skill building, teamwork, and gameplay.
Vette City Junior Roller Derby
Founded in
2024
EIN
920844420
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Youth Programs
Address
760 CAMPBELL LN STE 106 BOWLING GREEN, Kentucky 42104-1086 United States
Website
vfwva.org
Phone
(540)-886-8112
Email address
https://vfwva.org/di/vfw/v2/default.asp?nid=6
About
Vette City Junior Roller Derby, est. 2022 in Bowling Green, KY, trains skaters 17 and under. The adult league shares their love for roller derby with the next generation, focusing on skill-building, teamwork, and safe gameplay in an encouraging environment. VCJRD is a subsidiary of Vette City Roller Derby.
Mission
Vette City Junior Roller Derby offers young people in Bowling Green, Kentucky, a fun and active way to build skills and confidence through the sport of roller derby.
City
State
