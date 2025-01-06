Victor Turkey Trot
Donate to
Victor Turkey Trot
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
Victor Turkey Trot
Shop to support
Victor Turkey Trot
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Victor Turkey Trot
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
5K Run/Walk & 1-Mile Fun Run
Annual Thanksgiving morning run/walk benefiting local charities like the Child Advocacy Center of the Finger Lakes. Promotes community health and supports local causes.
About
Victor Turkey Trot
Founded in
2023
EIN
920605642
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Community Support
Address
7982 TAYLOR RD VICTOR, New York 14564-9398 United States
Website
www.veravitaministries.org
Phone
-
Email address
-
About
The Victor Turkey Trot, founded in 2023, is an annual charity race held in Victor, NY. It raises funds to support local charitable organizations such as the Child Advocacy Center of the Finger Lakes and other community initiatives in Victor/Farmington.
Mission
Victor Turkey Trot brings the community together in Victor, New York, encouraging participation and support for local causes through its annual event.
Looking for other organizations in
New York, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: