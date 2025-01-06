Victorious By Faith Ministries
Victorious By Faith Ministries
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Kids Ministry
A fun and safe environment where children learn about Jesus through engaging lessons and activities.
Youth Ministry
Helping students grow in faith, build friendships, and live out their calling.
Small Groups
Connecting, growing, and finding community through Bible study and fellowship.
About
Victorious By Faith Ministries
Founded in
2014
EIN
933167151
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Religious & Faith-Based
Address
222 CAPE CONROE DR MONTGOMERY, Texas 77356-5708 United States
Website
vccne.net
Phone
-
Email address
hello [ @] vccne.net
About
Victorious By Faith Ministries, founded in 2014 in Montgomery, TX, is a Christian nonprofit organization. They aim to provide a nurturing environment that caters to the spiritual, psychological development, and physical growth of leaders and members.
Mission
Victorious By Faith Ministries serves the Montgomery, Texas community by offering spiritual support and fostering a sense of faith-driven connection and hope for all.
