powered by 
, the only 100% free fundraising platform, trusted by 50K+ nonprofits
Decorative
 This profile hasn’t been claimed. 
Learn more
Support 

Victorious By Faith Ministries

 — 
Empower Montgomery through faith and community.
 $
0
 raised with Zeffy
🎉 
 raised with Zeffy
💸 
 saved in fees
Decorative
 This profile hasn’t been claimed. 
Learn more
Want to add your actual donation campaigns?
Claim this profile
DecorativeDecorative

Events of 

Victorious By Faith Ministries

Join us for our exciting upcoming events!
Decorative
Event
Annual Fundraising Gala
Oct
12
6:00 PM
Oct 12 2025
123 Main Street
Springfield, IL
Join us for an evening of celebration, community, and giving back. This event helps us raise critical funds to support our programs and services year-round.
View event
Decorative
Raffle
Victorious By Faith Ministries
 Raffle for a Cause
Jan
6
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
123 Beach Street
San Diego, California
Support 
Victorious By Faith Ministries
 and get a chance to win exciting prizes — all while giving back to a good cause.
View event
Decorative
Auction
Bid to Support 
Victorious By Faith Ministries
Mar
23
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Pick-up location
123 Beach Street, San Diego, CA
Unique items generously donated by our community.
Every winning bid helps fund our mission, and every item has a story.
View event
 This profile hasn’t been claimed. 
Learn more
Want to add your events?
Claim this profile

Shop to support

Victorious By Faith Ministries

100% of your purchase supports 
Victorious By Faith Ministries
’s mission — and Zeffy never takes a cut.
Merch

Tote bag

$12
3
 left!
Merch

Hoodie

$49
3
 left!
Merch

Mug

$19
3
 left!
 This profile hasn’t been claimed. 
Learn more
Want to add your own merch?
Claim this profile
Decorative

Victorious By Faith Ministries

‘s
Programs & Services

Mentor Programme

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

__wf_reserved_inherit

Kids Ministry

A fun and safe environment where children learn about Jesus through engaging lessons and activities.

__wf_reserved_inherit

Youth Ministry

Helping students grow in faith, build friendships, and live out their calling.

__wf_reserved_inherit

Small Groups

Connecting, growing, and finding community through Bible study and fellowship.

 This profile hasn’t been claimed. 
Learn more
Want to customize how your programs & services are presented?
Claim this profile

About

Victorious By Faith Ministries

Founded in

2014

EIN

933167151

IRS 501(C) Type

501(c)(3)

Category/Type

Religious & Faith-Based

Address

222 CAPE CONROE DR MONTGOMERY, Texas 77356-5708 United States

Website

vccne.net

Phone

-

Email address

hello [ @] vccne.net

Socials
DecorativeDecorativeDecorativeDecorativeDecorativeDecorative
Victorious By Faith Ministries
 This profile hasn’t been claimed. 
Learn more

About

Victorious By Faith Ministries, founded in 2014 in Montgomery, TX, is a Christian nonprofit organization. They aim to provide a nurturing environment that caters to the spiritual, psychological development, and physical growth of leaders and members.

Mission

Victorious By Faith Ministries serves the Montgomery, Texas community by offering spiritual support and fostering a sense of faith-driven connection and hope for all.

 This profile hasn’t been claimed. 
Learn more
Want to tell your story your way?
Claim this profile
Load more...
Decorative

Looking for other organizations in 

Texas, United States

?

Explore similar nonprofit organizations and causes like 
Victorious By Faith Ministries

{Similar 1}

Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}

City

State

View more
Decorative

What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”

For donors
This nonprofit is actively fundraising through Zeffy — the only zero-fee fundraising platform.
  • 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
  • You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
  • Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Zeffy has never charged a fee to nonprofits. And we never will.
Learn more about how Zeffy makes money
For nonprofits

Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.

With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.

What $2,100 could fund instead:

🐶  30 spay/neuter surgeries
🍲  8,500+ meals served
🎒  40 classroom supply kits
🚌  3 charter buses for field trips
✈️  2 or 3 youth mission trips fully funded
Claim this profileHow is Zeffy free
Calculate your fee losses
Ready to fundraise with zero fees?
Sign up – it’s free forever!