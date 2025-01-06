Victory Of Hollywood Church
Victory Of Hollywood Church
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
United We Can
Community program focused on outreach and support.
Victory Outreach Homes
Provides residential homes for individuals seeking recovery and support.
Youth G.A.N.G.
Youth program focused on positive activities and mentorship.
U.T.C. (Urban Training Centers)
Training centers providing skills and resources for urban communities.
About
Victory Of Hollywood Church
Founded in
2005
EIN
954616305
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Religious & Faith-Based
Address
1339 N SYCAMORE AVE APT 301 HOLLYWOOD, California 90028-7558 United States
Website
www.voc.org
Phone
(303)-715-1010
Email address
Mission
Mission
Third Wave Hollywood is a Christ-centered community with a mission to spread the message of hope and love of God.
What $2,100 could fund instead: