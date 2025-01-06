Victory World Outreach Lakewood
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Missions
Reaching the world for Jesus through conferences, discipleship, evangelism, and pastor's seminars.
Victory Youth Camp
Providing fun outdoor activities in the Rocky Mountains for youth.
About
Victory World Outreach Lakewood
Founded in
1985
EIN
943465616
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Religious & Faith-Based
Address
76 S FEDERAL BLVD DENVER, Colorado 80219-2044 United States
Website
www.voaohin.org
Phone
-
Email address
-
About
Victory World Outreach Denver, founded in 1985, shares Jesus and encourages families to grow in Christ. They extend the Kingdom of God through evangelism, discipleship, and church planting, with a vision to reach the world.
Mission
Victory World Outreach extends the Kingdom of God through evangelism, discipleship and church planting. They are aggressive in evangelism and deliberate in discipleship and church planting.
