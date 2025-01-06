About

Vietnam Veterans of America (VVA), est. 1978, advocates for all veterans' issues, creating a new identity for Vietnam vets and changing public perception. VVA offers claims assistance, financial advising, job placement, and legislative advocacy. Outreach programs address Agent Orange, homelessness, PTSD/substance abuse, education, POW/MIA, and incarceration.

Mission

To support a full range of issues affecting Vietnam Veterans, as well as, all veterans. VVA is the only Congressionally chartered organization exclusively serving Vietnam veterans and their families.