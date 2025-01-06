Vietnam Veterans Of America
Donate to
Vietnam Veterans Of America
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
Vietnam Veterans Of America
Shop to support
Vietnam Veterans Of America
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Vietnam Veterans Of America
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Agent Orange
Provides support and resources for veterans affected by Agent Orange exposure.
Education
Offers educational programs and resources for veterans and their families.
Homeless Veterans
Provides outreach and support to homeless veterans, helping them find housing and services.
Minority Affairs
Addresses the unique needs and concerns of minority veterans.
About
Vietnam Veterans Of America
Founded in
1984
EIN
954212274
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(19)
Category/Type
Human Services > Care Services > Veterans Services
Address
PO BOX 91323 PASADENA, California 91109-1323 United States
Website
wadajirfoundation.org
Phone
-
Email address
About
Vietnam Veterans of America (VVA), est. 1978, advocates for all veterans' issues, creating a new identity for Vietnam vets and changing public perception. VVA offers claims assistance, financial advising, job placement, and legislative advocacy. Outreach programs address Agent Orange, homelessness, PTSD/substance abuse, education, POW/MIA, and incarceration.
Mission
To support a full range of issues affecting Vietnam Veterans, as well as, all veterans. VVA is the only Congressionally chartered organization exclusively serving Vietnam veterans and their families.
Looking for other organizations in
California, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: