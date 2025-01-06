Villa Rica Middle School Pto
Donate to
Villa Rica Middle School Pto
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
Villa Rica Middle School Pto
Shop to support
Villa Rica Middle School Pto
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Villa Rica Middle School Pto
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
School Support
The PTO supports Villa Rica Middle School through fundraising events, volunteer efforts, and providing resources for students and staff.
About
Villa Rica Middle School Pto
Founded in
2023
EIN
920569600
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Educational Support
Address
614 TUMLIN LAKE RD TEMPLE, Georgia 30179-3200 United States
Website
wallingfordvikings.sportngin.com
Phone
-
Email address
-
About
Mission
Villa Rica Middle School PTO Corp strengthens the school community in Temple, Georgia, by supporting students, families, and staff through collaborative initiatives and engagement.
Looking for other organizations in
Georgia, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: