The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Housing & Transportation
Provides safe, affordable housing and access to transportation for fellows during workforce readiness training.
Coaching & Skill Building
Offers individualized coaching, case management, and workforce readiness training to build career and life skills.
Intentional Community
Fosters relationships through events, training, and mentorship to help fellows achieve goals and overcome obstacles.
Founded in
2023
EIN
923441244
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Community Development
Address
2625 OLD BUENA VISTA RD NASHVILLE, Tennessee 37218-2304 United States
Website
www.walnutgrovewatersupplycorporation.org
Phone
(903)-839-4372
Email address
-
About
Village Collective Inc, founded in 2023, empowers 18-24 year-old adults in Nashville to secure meaningful careers. They provide a supportive community to remove barriers to their persistence through coaching, skill-building, and workforce readiness training.
Mission
Village Collective Inc is dedicated to enriching the Nashville community, fostering collaboration and positive impact for local residents at 2625 Old Buena Vista Rd.
