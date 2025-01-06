Village Gallery Of Arts
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Art Classes
Offers classes in watercolor, mixed media, oil, and acrylic painting.
Children's Art Classes
Art classes for children ages 7-11.
Founded in
1966
EIN
936033187
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Performance & Visual Arts
Address
1060 NW SALTZMAN RD PORTLAND, Oregon 97229-5603 United States
Website
walterelwoodmuseum.org
Phone
(518)-843-5151
Email address
About
Village Gallery of Arts ignites the joy of learning, creating, and appreciating art in the community. They offer classes for adults and children in a variety of media and styles. The gallery displays and sells new artwork regularly.
Mission
The Village Gallery of Arts supports professional and emerging artists by providing high quality, affordable art education and exhibition opportunities in our community.
