Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Community Events & Festivals
Organizing local events and festivals to bring the community together for fun and celebration.
Founded in
2023
EIN
923928150
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Community Centers
Address
PO BOX 323 PORT LEYDEN, New York 13433-0323 United States
Website
www.wapakymca.org
Phone
(419)-739-9622
Email address
-
About
The Village of Port Leyden Festival Committee Inc, established in 2023, aims to give back to the community and recreate a sense of community within the village. They organize events and activities to benefit the residents of Port Leyden.
Mission
Village of Port Leyden Festival Committee Inc brings people together in Port Leyden, New York, by organizing local festivals that foster community spirit and joy.
