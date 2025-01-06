Washington Township Hospital District
Washington Township Hospital District
Washington Township Hospital District
Washington Township Hospital District
Washington Township Hospital District
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
Arthritis Support Group
A monthly, in-person support group for individuals living with arthritis.
Better Breathing for Life Club
A support group for individuals with chronic lung disease.
Breast Cancer Support Group
A support group for individuals affected by breast cancer.
Dementia Family Caregiver Support Group
A support group for family members caring for individuals with dementia.
About
Washington Township Hospital District
1996
946030667
501(c)(3)
Health & Wellness
2000 MOWRY AVE FREMONT, California 94538-1716 United States
waterlegacy.org
Washington Health, formerly Washington Township Hospital District, opened in Fremont, CA in 1958. It has grown into a 415-bed acute care hospital with a Level II Trauma Center, offering comprehensive healthcare services to the community.
Mission
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP HOSPITAL DISTRICT serves the Fremont community by providing accessible healthcare services, fostering wellness, and supporting the well-being of local residents.
