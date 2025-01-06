Wat Monkolratanarm
Donate to
Wat Monkolratanarm
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
Wat Monkolratanarm
Shop to support
Wat Monkolratanarm
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Wat Monkolratanarm
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Thai Buddhism Teachings
Teaching Thai Buddhism, providing a place for worship, Buddhist activities, and rituals.
Sunday School Programs
Offering Sunday school programs for all ages with educational materials in person and online.
Meditation and Chanting Workshops
Hosting workshops on Buddhist teachings, chanting practices, and guided meditation.
About
Wat Monkolratanarm
Founded in
1980
EIN
942628853
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Religious & Faith-Based
Address
1911 RUSSELL ST BERKELY, California 94703-2221 United States
Website
waucondawomansclub.com
Phone
(847)-710-5733
Email address
About
Wat Mongkolratanaram, founded in 1980 in Berkeley, CA, serves as a Thai Buddhist temple and cultural center. It offers religious services, a Thai school, and a celebrated Sunday brunch, fostering community and preserving Thai traditions.
Mission
Wat Monkolratanarm Inc serves the Berkeley, California community from its Russell Street location, fostering connection and support for local residents.
Looking for other organizations in
California, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: