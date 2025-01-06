Watch 4 Wegeners
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Community Education and Awareness
Raising awareness about Wegener's Disease (GPA) through community events and developing resources for early detection by primary care providers.
Founded in 2023
2023
EIN
920649278
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Health & Wellness
Address
1122 MARFIELD DR NAZARETH, Pennsylvania 18064-9595 United States
Website
www.chasecountyhospital.com
Phone
(308)-882-7111
Email address
-
About
Mission
Watch 4 Wegeners is a nonprofit organization with a mission of increasing awareness in the general public about a potentially fatal disease that is often underdiagnosed.
