Water And Wellness Center
Water And Wellness Center
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Water And Wellness Center
Water And Wellness Center
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Water And Wellness Center
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Ultra-Purified Water Delivery
Provides lab-tested, 7-stage ultra-purified water through delivery and refill stations in Salt Lake City, Utah.
AquaTru Water Filtration System
Offers a countertop reverse osmosis water filter for toxin-free water at home.
Quinton Marine Plasma
Provides a range of products that remineralize water with marine plasma for enhanced wellness.
Active H2 Hydrogen Tablets
Offers hydrogen tablets as wellness supplements.
Water And Wellness Center
Founded in
2023
EIN
934029582
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Community Centers
Address
1853 PEARLAND PKWY SUITE 2058 PEARLAND, Texas 77581-0000 United States
Website
caraswaveofhope.org
Mission
Water and Wellness Center Inc fosters well-being in Pearland, Texas, offering resources and support to help the local community thrive.
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.
