About

Water Wonderland Improvement District, established in 1986, has been delivering outstanding drinking water to Oregon Water Wonderland Units 1 & 2 since 1969. Located in Bend, Oregon, the district operates as a non-profit service, ensuring reliable water services to the community.

Mission

Water Wonderland Improvement District works to improve water resources for the Bend community, supporting reliable access and a better quality of life for local residents.