The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Programs & Services
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Water Service
Provides drinking water to Oregon Water Wonderland Units 1 & 2.
About
Water Wonderland Improvement District
Founded in
1986
EIN
930845487
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(12)
Category/Type
Community Development
Address
17153 CRANE DR BEND, Oregon 97707-2311 United States
Website
www.theway.org
Phone
-
Email address
-
About
Water Wonderland Improvement District, established in 1986, has been delivering outstanding drinking water to Oregon Water Wonderland Units 1 & 2 since 1969. Located in Bend, Oregon, the district operates as a non-profit service, ensuring reliable water services to the community.
Mission
Water Wonderland Improvement District works to improve water resources for the Bend community, supporting reliable access and a better quality of life for local residents.
