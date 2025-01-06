Waterbury Bridge To Success Partnership
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
BOOST! Community Schools Initiative
Integrated support services provided directly on campus at four PreK-8 schools (Carrington, Duggan, Gilmartin & Reed), linking schools to community partners.
About
Waterbury Bridge To Success Partnership
Founded in
2023
EIN
932614244
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Community Centers
Address
100 N ELM ST WATERBURY, Connecticut 06702-1512 United States
Website
www.wayoflife.org
Phone
(866)-295-4143
Email address
About
Waterbury Bridge to Success, founded in 2010, is the first cradle to career initiative in Connecticut. It centers racial equity, youth, and families, working to build capacity, transform power, and sustain the community. The BTS network includes 250+ leaders dedicated to improving outcomes for Waterbury youth and families.
Mission
BTS works collectively to achieve equitable change by empowering Waterbury’s children, youth, and families, to be successful in school, career, and life.
