Waterbury Bridge To Success Partnership

About

Waterbury Bridge to Success, founded in 2010, is the first cradle to career initiative in Connecticut. It centers racial equity, youth, and families, working to build capacity, transform power, and sustain the community. The BTS network includes 250+ leaders dedicated to improving outcomes for Waterbury youth and families.

Mission

BTS works collectively to achieve equitable change by empowering Waterbury’s children, youth, and families, to be successful in school, career, and life.