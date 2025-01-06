Waters Edge Christian Church
Waters Edge Christian Church
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Waters Edge Christian Church
Waters Edge Christian Church
Waters Edge Christian Church
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Life Groups
Small groups for connection, Bible study, and support.
Men's and Women's Ministries
Programs and events tailored to the needs and interests of men and women.
Families, Teens, and Kids
Programs and activities for children, teenagers, and families.
Missions
Opportunities to serve and support local and global missions.
Waters Edge Christian Church
1972
943453970
501(c)(3)
Churches
PO BOX 16085 DULUTH, Minnesota 55816-0085 United States
wayneunico.org
(973)-692-8795
The Water's Edge Community Church in Duluth, MN, founded in 1972, is a Bible-believing church dedicated to helping people develop a deeper relationship with Jesus. They value prayer, community, and sharing the Gospel through various programs and discipleship.
Mission
Waters Edge Christian Church brings people together in Duluth, Minnesota to strengthen faith and build a caring community through Christian fellowship and support.
