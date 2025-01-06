Waters Edge United Methodist Church
Donate to
Waters Edge United Methodist Church
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
Waters Edge United Methodist Church
Shop to support
Waters Edge United Methodist Church
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Waters Edge United Methodist Church
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Backpack Buddies
Provides weekend meals for children in need.
Hopeful Horizons
Offers support and resources for those experiencing grief and loss.
Loads of Love
Provides laundry services for individuals and families in need.
Food Drive
Collects food donations to support the local community.
About
Waters Edge United Methodist Church
Founded in
1974
EIN
922308769
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Religious & Faith-Based
Address
13535 SUMMER HILL DR MONTGOMERY, Texas 77356-5376 United States
Website
waynedaleumc.com
Phone
-
Email address
-
About
Water's Edge UMC in Conroe, TX, founded in 1974, is dedicated to sharing God's love and making a positive impact. Their mission is to make disciples of Jesus Christ for the transformation of the world. Rooted in Methodist tradition, they seek hope and acceptance for all.
Mission
Water's Edge United Methodist Church seeks hope and acceptance for all through the love of Christ. The church believes it's a powerful movement of grace, hope, and transformation.
Looking for other organizations in
Texas, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: