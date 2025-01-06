Waters Edge United Methodist Church

About

Water's Edge UMC in Conroe, TX, founded in 1974, is dedicated to sharing God's love and making a positive impact. Their mission is to make disciples of Jesus Christ for the transformation of the world. Rooted in Methodist tradition, they seek hope and acceptance for all.

Mission

Water's Edge United Methodist Church seeks hope and acceptance for all through the love of Christ. The church believes it's a powerful movement of grace, hope, and transformation.