Watts Labor Community Action Committee

Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.

Employment Prep Services

Offers resume building, job search support, and interview workshops to prepare clients for job training and placement.

Financial Education

Provides financial assessments, planning, literacy workshops, and free tax preparation services to help clients budget and save.

Daily Food Pantry

Offers a fully stocked food pantry in partnership with Food Forward and other partners to ensure access to nutritious foods.

Immigration Services

Provides citizenship applications, residency renewals, and DACA renewals to support the undocumented community.

