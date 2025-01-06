powered by 
Support 

Watts Labor Community Action Committee

 — 
Improve the quality of life for residents.
Events of 

Watts Labor Community Action Committee

Join us for our exciting upcoming events!
Event
Annual Fundraising Gala
Oct
12
6:00 PM
Oct 12 2025
123 Main Street
Springfield, IL
Join us for an evening of celebration, community, and giving back. This event helps us raise critical funds to support our programs and services year-round.
Raffle
Watts Labor Community Action Committee
 Raffle for a Cause
Jan
6
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
123 Beach Street
San Diego, California
Support 
Watts Labor Community Action Committee
 and get a chance to win exciting prizes — all while giving back to a good cause.
Auction
Bid to Support 
Watts Labor Community Action Committee
Mar
23
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Pick-up location
123 Beach Street, San Diego, CA
Unique items generously donated by our community.
Every winning bid helps fund our mission, and every item has a story.
Shop to support

Watts Labor Community Action Committee

100% of your purchase supports 
Watts Labor Community Action Committee
’s mission — and Zeffy never takes a cut.
Tote bag

$12
3
 left!
Hoodie

$49
3
 left!
Mug

$19
3
 left!
Watts Labor Community Action Committee

‘s
Programs & Services

Mentor Programme

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

Employment Prep Services

Offers resume building, job search support, and interview workshops to prepare clients for job training and placement.

Financial Education

Provides financial assessments, planning, literacy workshops, and free tax preparation services to help clients budget and save.

Daily Food Pantry

Offers a fully stocked food pantry in partnership with Food Forward and other partners to ensure access to nutritious foods.

Immigration Services

Provides citizenship applications, residency renewals, and DACA renewals to support the undocumented community.

About

Watts Labor Community Action Committee

Founded in

1967

EIN

952412869

IRS 501(C) Type

501(c)(3)

Category/Type

Community Support

Address

11905 S CENTRAL AVE LOS ANGELES, California 90059-2897 United States

Website

wecareanimalrescue.org

Phone

(707)-963-7044

Email address

[email protected]

Watts Labor Community Action Committee
About

Founded in 1967, the Watts Labor Community Action Committee (WLCAC) is a non-profit dedicated to enhancing life quality for Watts residents. They offer housing, healthcare, economic support, education, and advocacy, serving over 30,000 people annually. WLCAC aims to improve the community through diverse programs and services.

Mission

WLCAC is the definitive family support system for Angeleno's experiencing poverty, with an unchanging mission to improve the quality of life for residents of Watts and neighboring communities.

