Watts Labor Community Action Committee
Watts Labor Community Action Committee
Watts Labor Community Action Committee
Watts Labor Community Action Committee
Watts Labor Community Action Committee
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Employment Prep Services
Offers resume building, job search support, and interview workshops to prepare clients for job training and placement.
Financial Education
Provides financial assessments, planning, literacy workshops, and free tax preparation services to help clients budget and save.
Daily Food Pantry
Offers a fully stocked food pantry in partnership with Food Forward and other partners to ensure access to nutritious foods.
Immigration Services
Provides citizenship applications, residency renewals, and DACA renewals to support the undocumented community.
About
Watts Labor Community Action Committee
Founded in 1967
1967
EIN
952412869
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Community Support
Address
11905 S CENTRAL AVE LOS ANGELES, California 90059-2897 United States
Website
wecareanimalrescue.org
Phone
(707)-963-7044
Email address
About
Founded in 1967, the Watts Labor Community Action Committee (WLCAC) is a non-profit dedicated to enhancing life quality for Watts residents. They offer housing, healthcare, economic support, education, and advocacy, serving over 30,000 people annually. WLCAC aims to improve the community through diverse programs and services.
Mission
WLCAC is the definitive family support system for Angeleno's experiencing poverty, with an unchanging mission to improve the quality of life for residents of Watts and neighboring communities.
