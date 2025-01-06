Wayne Street Live Artist Empowerment Network
Wayne Street Live Artist Empowerment Network
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Wayne Street Live Artist Empowerment Network
Wayne Street Live Artist Empowerment Network
Wayne Street Live Artist Empowerment Network
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Artist Empowerment
Providing resources, mentorship, and opportunities for emerging artists to develop their craft and succeed.
Wayne Street Live Artist Empowerment Network
Founded in
2023
EIN
934569995
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Arts & Culture
Address
3803 WAYNE ST HOUSTON, Texas 77026-4853 United States
Website
thewellmccomb.com
Phone
(601)-551-6469
Email address
About
Wayne Street Live Artist Empowerment Network, founded in 2023, supports artists by providing resources and a space to create. They empower talent with tools and a collaborative environment.
Mission
WAYNE STREET LIVE ARTIST EMPOWERMENT NETWORK uplifts artists in Houston, fostering creativity and community engagement at their Wayne Street location.
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
What $2,100 could fund instead: