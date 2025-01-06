Wchs Dance Team Booster Club
Donate to
Wchs Dance Team Booster Club
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
Wchs Dance Team Booster Club
Shop to support
Wchs Dance Team Booster Club
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Wchs Dance Team Booster Club
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Dance Team Support
Promotes the dance team's welfare and objectives. Provides scholarships to qualifying graduating seniors and offers financial assistance.
About
Wchs Dance Team Booster Club
Founded in
2023
EIN
931605087
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Youth Development
Address
2 KENNY DAVIS BLVD MONTICELLO, Kentucky 42633-9479 United States
Website
www.wellslibrary.org
Phone
(207)-646-8181
Email address
About
WCHS Dance Team Booster Club supports the Wayne County High School Dance Team in Monticello, Kentucky. The booster club assists with fundraising and provides support to the team and coaching staff, helping the dancers shine.
Mission
WCHS Dance Team Booster Club uplifts the local dance team in Monticello, Kentucky, fostering school spirit and community pride through dedicated support and encouragement.
Looking for other organizations in
Kentucky, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: