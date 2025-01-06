Wcrj Educational Center
Donate to
Wcrj Educational Center
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
Wcrj Educational Center
Shop to support
Wcrj Educational Center
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Wcrj Educational Center
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Denver Hebrew School
An innovative Jewish educational program for children ages 5-12, taking place on Sundays.
Bar Mitzvah Academy
Program to prepare boys for their Bar Mitzvah.
Bat Mitzvah Academy
Program to prepare girls for their Bat Mitzvah.
Cteen
A Jewish teen network.
About
Wcrj Educational Center
Founded in
2023
EIN
922090596
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Education
Address
362 S JASMINE ST DENVER, Colorado 80224-1234 United States
Website
wellsburghistoricalfoundation.org
Phone
-
Email address
-
About
WCRJ Educational Center, operating as The Gan Denver Preschool, aims to nourish and stimulate each child's learning, developing their cognitive, social, emotional, and physical skills. They strive to encourage children to become well-rounded and self-confident individuals.
Mission
Montessori Education Center of the Rockies offers courses leading to American Montessori Society Certification, preparing adults for careers in Education.
Looking for other organizations in
Colorado, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: