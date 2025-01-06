We Are The Walrus
Donate to
We Are The Walrus
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
We Are The Walrus
Shop to support
We Are The Walrus
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
We Are The Walrus
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Editorial Fellowship Program
A one-year, paid educational fellowship offering training in fact-checking, editing, and feature writing for emerging journalists and media professionals.
Journalism and Media Internships
Provides opportunities for aspiring editors, writers, and designers to gain experience in fact-based journalism and publishing.
About
We Are The Walrus
Founded in
2024
EIN
991005872
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Environmental Protection
Address
18261 PRAIRIE ST DETROIT, Michigan 48221-2137 United States
Website
jewishfoundationofmemphis.org
Phone
(901)-374-0400
Email address
About
We Are the Walrus, founded in 2024 in Detroit, MI, is a botanical garden or arboretum. Currently, no further information about its specific programs or impact is available online.
Mission
WE ARE THE WALRUS serves Detroit, Michigan, offering support and resources to local communities with a focus on care and connection from their Prairie Street location.
Looking for other organizations in
Michigan, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: