We Care-Tulare
Donate to
We Care-Tulare
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
We Care-Tulare
Shop to support
We Care-Tulare
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
We Care-Tulare
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Sports and Recreation Programs
Offers sports and recreational activities for the community in Tulare, California. Focuses on providing opportunities for youth to participate in sports in a non-competitive environment.
About
We Care-Tulare
Founded in
2022
EIN
920541254
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Community Centers
Address
202 N L ST TULARE, California 93274-0000 United States
Website
www.kenoshawesley.org
Phone
(262)-654-8122
Email address
About
We Care-Tulare Inc, founded in 2022, is a Tulare, CA-based nonprofit focused on sports and recreation. They operate with minimal assets and a volunteer leadership team.
Mission
WE CARE-TULARE INC serves the Tulare, California community by offering caring support to local residents, fostering compassion and connection at 202 N L St.
Looking for other organizations in
California, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: