We Connect Families
Donate to
We Connect Families
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
We Connect Families
Shop to support
We Connect Families
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
We Connect Families
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
WE Connect
Helps families learn about and connect to programs like CalFresh, WIC, EITC, and Medi-Cal to improve their health and financial security.
About
We Connect Families
Founded in
2023
EIN
932864443
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Community Support
Address
89 DUANE ST MALONE, New York 12953-2303 United States
Website
www.wesleyworc.org
Phone
(508)-799-4191
Email address
office@wesleyworc.org
About
Mission
WE CONNECT FAMILIES offers caring support and resources to families in Malone, New York, fostering connection and wellbeing in their local community.
Looking for other organizations in
New York, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: