We Cope
Donate to
We Cope
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
We Cope
Shop to support
We Cope
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
We Cope
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
L.O.C.S. Program
Beauty experts advancing self-confidence through natural hair education.
Youth and Family Angler Program
Teaches families the art of fishing while learning to protect waterways.
Placid Waters Doula Services
Supporting mothers from birth to their child’s second birthday.
About
We Cope
Founded in
2024
EIN
934979439
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Human Services
Address
1741 W 3RD ST JACKSONVILLE, Florida 32209-7220 United States
Website
www.wesleyvillagemacomb.com
Phone
(309)-833-2123
Email address
-
About
Mission
Providing accessible programs and resources that empower youth, families, and seniors.
Looking for other organizations in
Florida, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: