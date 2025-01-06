We Do The Impossible Nfp
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Warfighter Support
Provides support to active-duty and veteran special operations warfighters to combat suicide through grants to effective programs.
Founded in
2023
EIN
932077552
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Community Centers
Address
3350 W 95TH ST EVERGREEN PK, Illinois 60805-2236 United States
Website
www.wesleyancollege.edu
Phone
(180)-044-76610
Email address
-
WE DO THE IMPOSSIBLE NFP brings hope and opportunity to the Evergreen Park community, working to make a meaningful difference in the lives of local residents.
