The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Inclusive Swim Programs
Providing inclusive swimming programs that foster independence, build water safety skills, and promote diversity in aquatics for underserved children and athletes.
Founded in
2024
EIN
934078916
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Youth Development Sports & Recreation Swimming Teams
Address
1413 ROLLESBY WAY CHESAPEAKE, Virginia 23320-4755 United States
Website
www.westcascadepca.org
Phone
-
Email address
-
The We Rise Foundation's mission is to provide inclusive swimming programs that create opportunity in sport, foster independence, and develop lifelong skills.
