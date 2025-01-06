We T I P
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
National Crime Tip Hotline
Provides a national hotline, web forms, and a mobile app for anonymous crime reporting.
Web-Based Reporting Services For Crime
Offers online platforms for reporting crimes anonymously.
Web-Based Crime Tip Form Monitoring
Monitors online crime tip forms.
WeTip Nationwide Call Center For Crime Reporting
Operates a national call center for anonymous crime reporting.
Founded in
1972
EIN
952775100
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Advocacy & Rights
Address
PO BOX 1296 RCH CUCAMONGA, California 91729-1296 United States
Website
www.westchamberofcommerce.com
Phone
(254)-826-3188
Email address
About
Mission
WeTip provides a fully anonymous reporting system for crime reporting online, by text, or by phone 24/7, leading to rewards.
