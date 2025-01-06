powered by 
Support 

We Tell Stories

 — 
Inspire creativity, enhance literacy, cultivate awareness.
 $
0
 raised with Zeffy
🎉 
 raised with Zeffy
💸 
 saved in fees
Events of 

We Tell Stories

Join us for our exciting upcoming events!
Event
Annual Fundraising Gala
Oct
12
6:00 PM
Oct 12 2025
123 Main Street
Springfield, IL
Join us for an evening of celebration, community, and giving back. This event helps us raise critical funds to support our programs and services year-round.
View event
Raffle
We Tell Stories
 Raffle for a Cause
Jan
6
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
123 Beach Street
San Diego, California
Support 
We Tell Stories
 and get a chance to win exciting prizes — all while giving back to a good cause.
View event
Auction
Bid to Support 
We Tell Stories
Mar
23
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Pick-up location
123 Beach Street, San Diego, CA
Unique items generously donated by our community.
Every winning bid helps fund our mission, and every item has a story.
View event
Shop to support

We Tell Stories

100% of your purchase supports 
We Tell Stories
’s mission — and Zeffy never takes a cut.
Merch

Tote bag

$12
3
 left!
Merch

Hoodie

$49
3
 left!
Merch

Mug

$19
3
 left!
We Tell Stories

‘s
Programs & Services

Mentor Programme

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

Proud To Be Me

A multicultural storytelling experience exploring self-pride through stories from different cultures. Grades K-8.

Cuentos de la Familia

Celebrates family values through a collection of Latino folktales. Grades K-5.

Earth Tales

Explores the relationship between Mother Earth and her children. Grades K-5.

Feast from the East

Explores the wisdom and beauty of Asian cultures through folktales from Asia and the Middle East. Grades K-5.

About

We Tell Stories

Founded in

1983

EIN

953803911

IRS 501(C) Type

501(c)(3)

Category/Type

Performance & Visual Arts

Address

600 MARIE AVE LOS ANGELES, California 90042-1308 United States

Website

wchsnaai.com

Phone

-

Email address

[email protected]

We Tell Stories
About

We Tell Stories, founded in 1981 by Carl Weintraub, is a multi-ethnic theatre troupe that educates and strengthens communities by enriching the art of storytelling. They inspire creativity, enhance literacy, and cultivate intercultural awareness through performances and workshops.

Mission

We Tell Stories enriches art and strengthens communities by educating, nurturing, and bonding artists through multi-ethnic theatre.

