We Tell Stories
Donate to
We Tell Stories
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
We Tell Stories
Shop to support
We Tell Stories
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
We Tell Stories
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Proud To Be Me
A multicultural storytelling experience exploring self-pride through stories from different cultures. Grades K-8.
Cuentos de la Familia
Celebrates family values through a collection of Latino folktales. Grades K-5.
Earth Tales
Explores the relationship between Mother Earth and her children. Grades K-5.
Feast from the East
Explores the wisdom and beauty of Asian cultures through folktales from Asia and the Middle East. Grades K-5.
About
We Tell Stories
Founded in
1983
EIN
953803911
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Performance & Visual Arts
Address
600 MARIE AVE LOS ANGELES, California 90042-1308 United States
Website
wchsnaai.com
Phone
-
Email address
About
We Tell Stories, founded in 1981 by Carl Weintraub, is a multi-ethnic theatre troupe that educates and strengthens communities by enriching the art of storytelling. They inspire creativity, enhance literacy, and cultivate intercultural awareness through performances and workshops.
Mission
We Tell Stories enriches art and strengthens communities by educating, nurturing, and bonding artists through multi-ethnic theatre.
Looking for other organizations in
California, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: