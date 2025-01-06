Weareone Albany
Weareone Albany
Weareone Albany
Weareone Albany
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Thanksgiving Community Dinner
Provides a community dinner for Thanksgiving.
Community Back 2 School Giveaway
Provides school supplies to the community.
Scholarship Program
Offers scholarships to students.
Career/College Readiness Program
Prepares individuals for careers and college.
Weareone Albany
Founded in
2023
EIN
923277189
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Community Centers
Address
2107 W WADDELL AVE ALBANY, Georgia 31707-5041 United States
Website
wdmumc.org
Phone
(515)-279-0826
Email address
-
Mission
WEAREONE ALBANY INCORPORATED fosters community and togetherness in Albany, Georgia, creating connections and support for local residents.
