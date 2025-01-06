Webster County Market Animal Show And Sale
Donate to
Webster County Market Animal Show And Sale
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
Webster County Market Animal Show And Sale
Shop to support
Webster County Market Animal Show And Sale
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Webster County Market Animal Show And Sale
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Market Animal Show and Sale
Provides a platform for 4-H members to exhibit and sell their market livestock projects, promoting agricultural education and animal husbandry skills.
About
Webster County Market Animal Show And Sale
Founded in
2024
EIN
991761390
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Youth Programs
Address
1098 WILDFLOWER RD MARSHFIELD, Missouri 65706-9468 United States
Website
westhonolulurotary.org
Phone
-
Email address
About
Mission
Webster County Market Animal Show and Sale brings the community together to support youth through livestock exhibitions and sales, fostering growth and agricultural engagement in Marshfield, Missouri.
Looking for other organizations in
Missouri, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: