Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
WECAN Mentoring Program
Recruits and trains volunteers to mentor youth, promoting positive role modeling, social skills, and tutoring, while focusing on the child's strengths.
WECAN Summer Camps
Offers summer camp programs for youth in West Virginia.
WECAN Reading Programs
Provides reading programs to support youth literacy.
WECAN Special Events
Organizes special events and extracurricular activities for youth in participating counties.
About
Wecan Youth Volunteer
Founded in
2023
EIN
932864022
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Youth Development
Address
1144 LONGVIEW DR DIAMOND BAR, California 91765-4348 United States
Website
www.usd332.org
Phone
(620)-298-3271
Email address
-
About
WECAN YOUTH VOLUNTEER, founded in 2023 in Diamond Bar, CA, is dedicated to empowering youth through volunteerism. Although specific program details are not readily available, the organization aims to involve teens in their community, providing work experience and leadership training. WECAN YOUTH VOLUNTEER is a registered 501(c)(3) public charity.
Mission
WECAN YOUTH VOLUNTEER engages young people in volunteer opportunities throughout Diamond Bar, fostering community involvement and personal growth among local youth.
