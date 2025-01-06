About

WECAN YOUTH VOLUNTEER, founded in 2023 in Diamond Bar, CA, is dedicated to empowering youth through volunteerism. Although specific program details are not readily available, the organization aims to involve teens in their community, providing work experience and leadership training. WECAN YOUTH VOLUNTEER is a registered 501(c)(3) public charity.

Mission

WECAN YOUTH VOLUNTEER engages young people in volunteer opportunities throughout Diamond Bar, fostering community involvement and personal growth among local youth.