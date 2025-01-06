Wechange Community Outreach
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Wechange Community Outreach
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Food Distribution & Delivery Program
Delivers fresh food to homebound clients and distributes food at designated locations, also conducts monthly wellness checks.
Get, Stay & Thrive in Care
Provides support for individuals living with HIV/AIDS in Greater Cleveland, including transportation, technology, education, and awareness.
Outreach Initiatives
Covers Criminalization Laws, Barriers and Stigma Reduction, HIV Health and Wellness, Advocacy, Prevention, and HIV Care Services.
Emergency Financial Assistance
Offers services such as Uber rides to health appointments, emergency rent, utilities, and more through local partnerships and grants.
About
Wechange Community Outreach
Founded in 2023
2023
EIN
923279671
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Human Services
Address
1007 S WALNUT ST TALLULAH, Louisiana 71282-4636 United States
Website
westlanetv.org
Phone
-
Email address
-
About
WECHANGE COMMUNITY OUTREACH, founded in 2023 in Tallulah, LA, is dedicated to serving the local community. While specific programs and mission details are limited online, it operates as a community parks and recreation center, striving to make a positive impact. More information will be added as it becomes available.
Mission
Our focus is on the needs of our children and those experiencing food insecurity.
