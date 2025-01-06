powered by 
Support 

Wechange Community Outreach

 — 
Serve the growing needs of North Louisiana.
Events of 

Wechange Community Outreach

Join us for our exciting upcoming events!
Event
Annual Fundraising Gala
Oct
12
6:00 PM
Oct 12 2025
123 Main Street
Springfield, IL
Join us for an evening of celebration, community, and giving back. This event helps us raise critical funds to support our programs and services year-round.
View event
Raffle
Wechange Community Outreach
 Raffle for a Cause
Jan
6
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
123 Beach Street
San Diego, California
Support 
Wechange Community Outreach
 and get a chance to win exciting prizes — all while giving back to a good cause.
View event
Auction
Bid to Support 
Wechange Community Outreach
Mar
23
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Pick-up location
123 Beach Street, San Diego, CA
Unique items generously donated by our community.
Every winning bid helps fund our mission, and every item has a story.
View event
Shop to support

Wechange Community Outreach

100% of your purchase supports 
Wechange Community Outreach
’s mission — and Zeffy never takes a cut.
Merch

Tote bag

$12
3
 left!
Merch

Hoodie

$49
3
 left!
Merch

Mug

$19
3
 left!
Wechange Community Outreach

‘s
Programs & Services

Mentor Programme

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

Food Distribution & Delivery Program

Delivers fresh food to homebound clients and distributes food at designated locations, also conducts monthly wellness checks.

Get, Stay & Thrive in Care

Provides support for individuals living with HIV/AIDS in Greater Cleveland, including transportation, technology, education, and awareness.

Outreach Initiatives

Covers Criminalization Laws, Barriers and Stigma Reduction, HIV Health and Wellness, Advocacy, Prevention, and HIV Care Services.

Emergency Financial Assistance

Offers services such as Uber rides to health appointments, emergency rent, utilities, and more through local partnerships and grants.

About

Wechange Community Outreach

Founded in

2023

EIN

923279671

IRS 501(C) Type

501(c)(3)

Category/Type

Human Services

Address

1007 S WALNUT ST TALLULAH, Louisiana 71282-4636 United States

Website

westlanetv.org

Phone

-

Email address

-

Socials
Wechange Community Outreach
About

WECHANGE COMMUNITY OUTREACH, founded in 2023 in Tallulah, LA, is dedicated to serving the local community. While specific programs and mission details are limited online, it operates as a community parks and recreation center, striving to make a positive impact. More information will be added as it becomes available.

Mission

Our focus is on the needs of our children and those experiencing food insecurity.

