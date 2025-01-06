Weinert Foursquare Church
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Weinert Foursquare Church
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Community Service
Offering services to support the local community through various projects and initiatives.
Children's Ministry
Providing programs and activities designed for children to learn and grow in their faith.
Youth Group
Creating a space for teenagers to connect, learn, and engage in faith-based activities.
Choir
Offering a musical outlet for members to express their faith through singing.
About
Weinert Foursquare Church
Founded in
1949
EIN
942870983
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Churches
Address
PO BOX 56 WEINERT, Texas 76388-0056 United States
Website
wepac.org
Phone
(215)-452-0333
Email address
About
Weinert Foursquare Church, founded in 1949, is a local church affiliated with the International Church of the Foursquare Gospel. As a Pentecostal denomination, it emphasizes the core beliefs of Jesus as Savior, Healer, Baptizer with the Holy Spirit, and Soon-Coming King. The church likely engages in community outreach and religious services.
Mission
WEINERT FOURSQUARE CHURCH brings people together in Weinert, Texas, fostering faith and community connections for local residents through its welcoming presence.
City
State
What $2,100 could fund instead: