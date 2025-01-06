Welcome Democracy Institute
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Centrist Solutions Research
Promotes centrist solutions to challenges in local, state, and federal policy through research and educational activities.
Voter Participation Enhancement
Enhances voter participation through understanding voters' attitudes and influences on policy issues.
2023
EIN 923221859
501(c)(3)
Advocacy & Rights
1032 15TH ST NW SUITE 247 WASHINGTON, District of Columbia 20005-1502 United States
westroxburyfriendsofrosiesplace.org
Mission
Welcome Democracy Institute is committed to producing independent research, conducting voter surveys, and convening thought leaders to build a stronger U.S.
What $2,100 could fund instead: