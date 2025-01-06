Well Fed Ohana
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Well Fed Ohana
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Edible Trees and Plants Program
Empowering Hawaiian families in need by providing edible trees and plants for their homes, along with guidance on how to grow and use them.
About
Well Fed Ohana
Founded in
2023
EIN
931508483
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Environmental Protection
Address
6133 SUMMER ST APT A HONOLULU, Hawaii 96821-2346 United States
Website
westtexascu.com
Phone
(432)-934-0433
Email address
-
About
Well Fed Ohana, founded in 2023, empowers Hawaiian families in need by providing edible trees and medicinal plants for their yards, promoting food security and a healthy lifestyle.
Mission
Well Fed Ohana is committed to changing the lives of Hawaiian families in need by providing them with edible trees and plants and showing them how to maintain them, empowering them to become self-sufficient and to improve their health and well-being.
City
State
What $2,100 could fund instead: