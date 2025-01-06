Well Read Black Girl
Well Read Black Girl
Well Read Black Girl
Well Read Black Girl
Well Read Black Girl
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
Camp Joy
Empowering Black and Brown children from under-resourced communities with book clubs, outdoor exploration, and STEM activities.
WRBG x DC Public Library
Monthly author events promoting diverse voices in literature, facilitated by Glory Edim.
WRBG x Liveright Publishing Series
A publishing series where Liveright Publishing publishes debut fiction titles with Glory Edim.
About
Well Read Black Girl
About
Well-Read Black Girl, founded in 2015 by Glory Edim, is a literary community and platform celebrating Black women's stories. Beginning as a book club, it has evolved into a global community, hosting a literary festival, podcast, and publishing books. WRBG's mission centers Black women's voices, promoting diverse writers and fostering conversations around literature, culture, and societal issues.
Mission
Well-Read Black Girl aims to address inequalities and improve communities through reading and reflecting on the works of Black women, centering the stories of Black women.
