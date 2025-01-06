About

Wellness Wings Inc, founded in 2024, is dedicated to offering mental health support to unaccompanied minors and refugee children affected by trauma. Their mission is to create a nurturing space where these young people can heal, grow, and rediscover hope.

Mission

Wellness Wings Foundation is committed to offering comprehensive mental health support for unaccompanied minors, migrant, refugee, and vulnerable children affected by complex trauma. Our mission is to foster a nurturing space where these young souls can heal, grow, and rediscover hope.