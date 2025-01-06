Wellness Wings
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Mental Health Support for Vulnerable Children
Comprehensive mental health support for unaccompanied minors, migrant, refugee, and vulnerable children affected by complex trauma, fostering resilience and hope.
About
Wellness Wings
Founded in
2024
EIN
992100212
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Human Services
Address
1910 PACIFIC AVE STE 2000 PMB 1957 DALLAS, Texas 75201-4540 United States
Website
www.kvou.org
Phone
(724)-567-7799
Email address
-
About
Wellness Wings Inc, founded in 2024, is dedicated to offering mental health support to unaccompanied minors and refugee children affected by trauma. Their mission is to create a nurturing space where these young people can heal, grow, and rediscover hope.
Mission
Wellness Wings Foundation is committed to offering comprehensive mental health support for unaccompanied minors, migrant, refugee, and vulnerable children affected by complex trauma. Our mission is to foster a nurturing space where these young souls can heal, grow, and rediscover hope.
What $2,100 could fund instead: