West Central Area Charities

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

Energy Programs

Bill payment assistance, weatherization, and energy crisis intervention to help households maintain affordable and safe home energy.

Housing

Emergency housing, rent assistance, rehab, and new home construction to provide safe and stable housing options.

Children & Education

Head Start and other educational programs focused on supporting children and families.

Finances

Asset building tools and free tax preparation assistance to improve financial stability.

