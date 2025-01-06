West Central Area Charities
Donate to
West Central Area Charities
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
West Central Area Charities
Shop to support
West Central Area Charities
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
West Central Area Charities
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Energy Programs
Bill payment assistance, weatherization, and energy crisis intervention to help households maintain affordable and safe home energy.
Housing
Emergency housing, rent assistance, rehab, and new home construction to provide safe and stable housing options.
Children & Education
Head Start and other educational programs focused on supporting children and families.
Finances
Asset building tools and free tax preparation assistance to improve financial stability.
About
West Central Area Charities
Founded in
2023
EIN
921998853
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Community Development
Address
1575 40TH ST SW HOLLOWAY, Minnesota 56249-1152 United States
Website
westlakeaquaticcenter.com
Phone
-
Email address
-
About
Mission
United Way of West Central Minnesota mobilizes the caring power of communities to transform lives and advance the common good.
Looking for other organizations in
Minnesota, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: