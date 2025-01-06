West Coast Grooming Academy
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Introduction To Dog Grooming Hybrid Course
A hybrid course introducing students to the basics of dog grooming.
Certified Dog Groomer Course
A course to become a certified dog groomer.
Advanced Dog Groomer Course
An advanced course for experienced dog groomers.
About
West Coast Grooming Academy
Founded in
2023
EIN
933866803
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
5.1.1. Animal Shelters
Address
155 E FOOTHILL BLVD ARCADIA, California 91006-2506 United States
Website
www.westminstervillage.com
Phone
(317)-823-6841
Email address
-
About
West Coast Grooming Academy, founded in 2015, is the largest state-approved vocational college in California, with multiple campuses across Los Angeles. WCGA strives to provide high-quality education to future groomers, promoting knowledge, skill, and compassion. They also offer educational opportunities to students in need and assist pets in rescues and shelters.
Mission
West Coast Grooming Academy helps students and pet parents achieve their goals in pet grooming, whether it's seeking employment, starting a business, or learning to groom their own pets.
