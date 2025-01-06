About

West Coast Grooming Academy, founded in 2015, is the largest state-approved vocational college in California, with multiple campuses across Los Angeles. WCGA strives to provide high-quality education to future groomers, promoting knowledge, skill, and compassion. They also offer educational opportunities to students in need and assist pets in rescues and shelters.

Mission

West Coast Grooming Academy helps students and pet parents achieve their goals in pet grooming, whether it's seeking employment, starting a business, or learning to groom their own pets.