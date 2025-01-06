West Covina Charisma Christian Fellowship
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Children's Ministry
Provides programs and activities tailored for children.
Youth Ministry
Offers guidance, support, and activities for teenagers.
Senior's Ministry
Creates community and support for senior members.
Women's Ministry
Provides a space for women to connect and grow in faith.
About
Founded in
1964
EIN
954070989
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Churches
Address
1437 W BADILLO ST W COVINA, California 91790-1207 United States
Website
www.whsboosters.com
Phone
-
Email address
-
About
West Covina Charisma Christian Fellowship, founded in 1964, is a religious organization located in W Covina, CA. The organization's specific purpose and programs are not readily available online.
Mission
West Covina Charisma Christian Fellowship brings people together in West Covina, California, fostering a caring community centered on faith and connection.

Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.
