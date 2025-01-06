West Plains Water Coalition
West Plains Water Coalition
‘s
Programs & Services
PFAS Education and Advocacy
Working to educate the community about PFAS contamination in West Plains water and advocate for solutions.
About
West Plains Water Coalition
Founded in
2023
EIN
923004355
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Environmental Protection
Address
13514 W SUNSET HWY B353 AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Washington 99001-9454 United States
Website
www.whitebearlions.org
Phone
(800)-858-9898
Email address
About
The West Plains Water Coalition is a local, all-volunteer nonprofit addressing PFAS pollution in the West Plains of Spokane. Founded in 2023, they educate the public and work towards solutions for contaminated well water.
Mission
The West Plains Water Coalition is an all-volunteer, local non-profit dedicated to learning more about the West Plains PFAS water crisis, and to giving our neighbors a stronger voice in solutions.
